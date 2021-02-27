Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Vipshop updated its Q1 2021

VIPS traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,638,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,808. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

