Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 512,120 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

