Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.16

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 49539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

