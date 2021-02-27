Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ATGE opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

