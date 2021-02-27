Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.