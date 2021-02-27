Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 109.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 523,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NIO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

