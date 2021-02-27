Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,311,000 after buying an additional 529,516 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,651 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,792 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $39,185,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $197.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.