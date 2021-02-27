Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $37.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

