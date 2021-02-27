Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

