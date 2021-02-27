Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 737 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.