Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,598 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.82.

Shares of AXSM opened at $67.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

