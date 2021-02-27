Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 495 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

BCPC stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

