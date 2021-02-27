Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NYSE:MSM opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $155,320.98. Insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.