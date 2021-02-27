Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $840,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $156,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFFN opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

