Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 146.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 470,779 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 961,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 163,954 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 647,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 147,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 2.55.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

