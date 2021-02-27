Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 381 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,653,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other The Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

