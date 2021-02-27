Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,011 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Progress Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGS opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

