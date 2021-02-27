Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. Vicor has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Equities analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $47,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.