VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,250 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 49.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

