ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.09.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,300 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

