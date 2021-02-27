VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from VGI Partners’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00.
About VGI Partners
