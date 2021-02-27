Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.35.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

