Veros Market Capitalization Reaches $595,614.87 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Veros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. Veros has a total market capitalization of $595,614.87 and approximately $207.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veros has traded up 177.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.30 or 0.00738606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00035550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Veros Profile

VRS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

