VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $570,400.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $570,400.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,641.32 or 1.00003379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00108954 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003545 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,492,878 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

