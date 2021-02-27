Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Position Lifted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VCEL. BTIG Research raised their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,828,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

