VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.28. VEREIT also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

Shares of VER opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VER. Mizuho raised VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.82.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

