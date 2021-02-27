VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.20-3.30 for the period. VEREIT also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of VER stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

