Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

