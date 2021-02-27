Ventas, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

NYSE VTR opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 544,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

