Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Venator Materials stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.