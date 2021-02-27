VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0043 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from VEEM’s previous interim dividend of $0.002.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About VEEM

VEEM Ltd manufactures and sells propulsion and stabilization systems. It offers propellers, centrifugally cast hollow bars, and gyrostabilizers; and manufactures bespoke products and services to the marine, defense, and mining industries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Canning Vale, Australia.

