Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 132,102 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,102 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,422 shares of company stock worth $3,912,773. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

