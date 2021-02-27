Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 5,637 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 183.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 234.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 584,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,185.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 413,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

