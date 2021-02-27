Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

