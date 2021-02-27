Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.52 and a beta of -1.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

