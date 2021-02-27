Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,351,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 55,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.96.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $280.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.89, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

