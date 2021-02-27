Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 912 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $533.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 151.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.14.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

