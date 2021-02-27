Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,091 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $159.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

