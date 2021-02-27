Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Down 14.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s stock price fell 14.2% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vapotherm traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.17. 924,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 415,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $594,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,126. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $623.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

