Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $123.92 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.