Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

