Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lessened by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.0% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

