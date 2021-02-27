Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,273. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

