Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

VCSH traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. 5,507,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

