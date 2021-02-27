Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,680. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

