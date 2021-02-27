Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.58. 9,815,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,594. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.