Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,095 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $136.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.92.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,856 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

