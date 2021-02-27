Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 142,829 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $27,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $155,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $38.12.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

