Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 176.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.39% of Darling Ingredients worth $36,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,161,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after buying an additional 380,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

NYSE:DAR opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $72.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

