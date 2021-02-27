Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092,615 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merk Investments LLC raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 87.2% during the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,400 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 899,011 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 339,434 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 308,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 150,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of USAS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Americas Silver Corp has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $334.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.42.

USAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.

Americas Silver Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.